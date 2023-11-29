Israel Receives List of 10 Hostages to Be Freed on Wednesday

The Israeli government has received the list of 10 hostages to be released by Hamas on Wednesday. Their return to Israel will mark the sixth daily hostage release since a cease-fire agreement with the terror group went into effect on Nov. 24. The hostages' families have been notified.

Additionally, two hostages with Russian citizenship will be freed on Wednesday in a gesture of "appreciation" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kan News reported.

The announcement was made by Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of the Hamas politburo.

It was unclear if the pair are also Israeli citizens. Israeli-Russian Roni Krivoi was released on Sunday following a request by Putin. He is the only Israeli man to be freed as part of the temporary cease-fire agreement reached on Nov. 24.

A total of 60 Israeli women and children have been freed over the course of the initial four-day cease-fire and first day of an extension agreed to on Monday, along with 17 Thais and one Filipino.

Noralin Babadill, a dual Israel-Filipino national freed on Tuesday night, is undergoing medical evaluation at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

Eight of the Israelis released on Tuesday were taken to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. Two other former captives were taken to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

Itai Pessach, who directs Sheba's children's hospital, described them as "a group of extraordinary women who endured the hardships of their captivity in a remarkable fashion."

He said that several of the women had pre-existing medical conditions, and that some suffered injuries either during their abduction on Oct. 7 or during their more than 50 days in captivity.

"Their medical situation is complex and they will need ongoing medical treatment and attention, but there is no immediate danger to any of them," Pessach stressed.

One of the former captives, 17-year-old Mia Lemberg, was abducted along with her dog, Bella, who is staying with Mia at the hospital.

Prof. David Zeltser, Ichilov's deputy director of emergency medicine, said the two arrived in generally good physical condition.

Hamas on Monday agreed to release 10 hostages per day as part of the Qatar-brokered extension, which could last up to six days total before the IDF's military operation against the terror group resumes.

Israel has agreed to release three jailed Palestinian terrorists for each Israeli hostage as part of the deal, which also includes the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel into the Strip.

Hamas kidnapped some 240 people during its Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel, during which thousands of heavily armed gunmen murdered some 1,200 people and wounded more than 5,000 others.

Approximately 165 Israelis and foreigners are still in Hamas captivity, including Kfir Bibas, who was 9 months old when he was taken hostage on Oct. 7 along with his parents and 4-year-old brother.