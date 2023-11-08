NY Times: Israel, Hamas Almost Strike Deal to Free 50 Hostages

Days before the Oct. 27 ground assault by Israel on the Gaza Strip, the Jewish state was closing in on a deal for Hamas to release up to 50 hostages in exchange for a pause to the bombardment, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to Arab and Western officials who chose to remain anonymous, the talks, which came in response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, came to an abrupt halt when tanks began rolling into Gaza days later. Nonetheless, talks of a pause are reported to still be ongoing.

Amid the breakdown in communication, it was reported that Hamas needed five days to gather the hostages, while Israel insisted that the group should complete this task within several hours. Furthermore, Israel demanded a detailed list of all those who were to be released at the last minute. Two officials with knowledge of the talks revealed that these demands were the main reasons why the deal ultimately fell through. The requests were deemed too difficult to meet amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

But with talks reported to have resumed, Hamas is now trying to add to its demands, calling for fuel to run hospitals in Gaza, many of which are barely operational due to Israeli strikes or other forms of warfare. The lack of electricity is so fraught that surgeries are being conducted with cellphone lights.

Medical supplies are also running low, The Times reported, "with some major surgeries, including amputations and brain operations, being performed without anesthesia."

As part of a good-faith effort to negotiate a larger hostage deal and facilitate aid delivery to Gaza, Hamas released two American hostages on Oct. 20 and two Israeli women on Oct. 23 to demonstrate their willingness to engage with the Israeli government.

Ron Dermer, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed to journalists last week that Israel temporarily halted military action in parts of Gaza to allow for the safe passage of hostages freed by Hamas. But "this was a temporary cessation of operations to actually get your hostages physically to safety," Dermer emphasized, clarifying that such moves should not be mistaken as a softening of Israel's resolve to neutralize Hamas.