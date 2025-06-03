Gaza Clan Group Condemns Hamas for Ceasefire Rejection

The Union of Clans and Tribes of the Southern Gaza Strip condemned Hamas on Tuesday for rejecting the current ceasefire proposal and called for massive protests against the militant group later in the week.

"We hold Hamas and the Palestinian factions responsible for the ongoing bloodshed and destruction," the union said in a press release.

It called for anti-Hamas protests on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) in Gaza City in northern Gaza, Nuseirat in central Gaza, and Khan Younis in the south.

The release said the "general call to participate in massive demonstrations in the Gaza Strip" was timed to coincide with "the approaching international peace conference in Paris."

According to its website, the Paris Peace Forum is set to host an event on June 13 to promote "the two-state solution, peace and regional security" for Israelis and Palestinians.

On Sunday, Hamas claimed that it is willing to participate in a new round of mediated talks to address "points of contention" regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Palestinian terror group said it wants a new agreement with Israel that "ensures relief for our people and an end to the humanitarian catastrophe, ultimately leading to a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces."

The most recent announcement from Hamas seems to be the result of a pressure campaign from Egypt and Qatar, which have been involved in mediating negotiations between the two sides.

On Saturday, Hamas responded to U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff's ceasefire proposal by changing its terms and demanding an end to the war, as well as a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

In a post on social platform X, Witkoff called Hamas' response "totally unacceptable."

"I received the Hamas response to the United States' proposal," Witkoff wrote. "It is totally unacceptable and only takes us backward."

"Hamas should accept the framework proposal we put forward as the basis for proximity talks, which we can begin immediately this coming week," Witkoff said.