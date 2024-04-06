IDF Probe Finds Strike on Aid Vehicles Was 'Grave Mistake'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has concluded its investigation into the deaths of several aid workers and found the strike on the aid vehicles to be "a grave mistake."

"Measures taken following the tragic incident include: the dismissal of the brigade fire support commander and the dismissal of the brigade chief of staff from their positions, as well as the reprimand of additional commanders," read a post on the IDF's official X account.

On Monday, a group of vehicles for the charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) were struck multiple times by an IDF drone as they left one of the organization's warehouses where they had recently dropped off food aid. IDF initially had identified two gunmen on one of the aid trucks as they began their initial route to the storage facility.

When the trucks departed, one of the IDF commanders mistakenly assumed at least one of the gunman was inside the WCK vehicles and that they were Hamas terrorists. "The strikes on the three vehicles were carried out in serious violation of the commands and IDF Standard Operating Procedures," the investigation stated.

The official incident report stated, "The investigation's findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees. The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures."

The incident has increased pressure on Israel to improve its efforts to protect civilians as the war with Hamas enters its sixth month. Several high-ranking U.S. officials have expressed deep antipathy toward Israel over the deaths of the aid workers. On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to express his "outrage" over the incident.

"We consider the vital humanitarian activity of international aid organizations to be of utmost importance, and we will continue to work to coordinate and assist their activities, while ensuring their safety and safeguarding their lives," the report concluded.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.