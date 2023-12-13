Israel to Continue Hamas War Even Without World Support

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Wednesday that the country will continue its invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip "with or without international support."

"A cease-fire at the current stage is a gift to the terrorist organization Hamas, and will allow it to return and threaten the residents of Israel," Cohen said.

Cohen also called on the international community to act "effectively and aggressively" in protecting global shipping lanes, which have recently come under attack by the Yemen-based Houthi movement.

His comments arrived after President Joe Biden criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, calling for him to "change" his approach to running the current government.

"They're starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place," Biden told a closed-door political fundraiser in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, according to The Times of Israel.

"I think he has to change, and with this government, this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move," he continued. "Bibi's got a tough decision to make. This is the most conservative government in Israel's history."

The conflict between Israel and Hamas reached a phase Oct. 7 when the terrorist group attacked southern Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and taking 240 hostages.

Israel subsequently launched an invasion of Gaza to rid it of Hamas control.

Still, Israel is currently struggling to muster support for its war in Gaza, with its strongest ally — the United States — pushing for regular humanitarian pauses in the conflict to help Palestinian civilians.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution Tuesday calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. In total, 153 member states voted for it, and only 10 opposed it, including the United States.