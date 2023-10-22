Israeli Diaspora Returns to Fight for Country

Despite impediments put in place by global airlines, Israel's diaspora of reservist soldiers and volunteers are making their way back to the country to fight against Hamas.

Israel Bachar, head of the Israeli Embassy in the United States' Pacific Southwest consulate, informed Bloomberg that over 10,000 people had already traveled back from the U.S. on commercial and charter flights.

A large number of those going to fight are part of Israel's nearly 360,000-strong group of global reservists. However, increasingly, many are also volunteers.

Stas Grinberg, a 35-year-old Israeli reservist who was in the U.S. when Hamas slaughtered hundreds of Israeli citizens on Oct. 7, told the outlet that he flew to Tel Aviv immediately after he heard of the attack.

"We told the kids, 'There is a war, and Daddy needs to be there, but he's going to do the old man stuff,'" Grinberg said. "It's a limited truth. I'm here to fight the entire battle in the very front units."

Previously active duty in the Israeli military, Grinberg believes he has "a level of preparation and experience." However, "no one ever thought or practiced scenarios like the one that happened" earlier this month.

"So I'm giving the right level of caution and humbleness to the fact we are experienced, but the enemy is evolving," he explained.

Grinberg is returning as Israel prepares for an anticipated full-scale ground invasion of the Gaza Strip to completely destroy the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas, which conducted the attack.

Since Oct. 7, Israeli officials estimate that over 1,400 individuals in their country have been killed and 120 have been abducted.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry claims that 4,651 individuals in its territory were killed in retaliatory rocket attacks by Israel since Oct. 7. Another 14,245, they claim, have been wounded.