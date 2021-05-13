Israel and Hamas Fighting Escalates; Death Toll Grows

At least 90 people have been killed as the fighting between Israel and Hamas escalates and the nation reportedly prepares for ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Haaretz reported at least 83 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and seven in Israel in the heaviest flareup between the two sides since 2014. Seventeen of those killed in clashes were children. Aljazeera said more than 480 others have been wounded.

Hundreds of air strikes were carried out by Israel in Gaza, and Palestinians launched more than 1,000 rockets at central and southern Israel since Monday, according to Haaretz.

"My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later," President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "But Israel has a right to defend itself, when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory."

And in a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said Biden "condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed his unwavering support for Israel’s security and for Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.

"He also conveyed the United States' encouragement of a pathway toward restoring a sustainable calm. He shared his conviction that Jerusalem, a city of such importance to people of faith from around the world, must be a place of peace."

Aljazeera reported on Thursday that British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa, and Iberia all canceled flights to Tel Aviv as the fighting increased.

And the BBC said millions of Israelis were in bomb shelters on Wednesday evening after sirens warned of an approaching rocket attack.

Meanwhile, Israel has prepared combat troops along the Gaza border and was in "various stages of preparing ground operations," a military spokesman said, according to Haaretz.

"We have started to prepare infantry and armored units for ground operations," Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told the New York Post in a phone interview from Petah Tikvah, a few miles east of Tel Aviv, where a Hamas rocket struck an apartment building, slightly injuring five people.

Members of the Paratroopers, Golani Infantry, and 7th Armored brigades have been deployed to the border in preparation for a possible incursion.

"The chief of staff is inspecting those preparations and providing guidance," Conricus said, referring to Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas came after days of escalating clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a holy hilltop compound in East Jerusalem, the BBC noted.