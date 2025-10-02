Israeli FM Sa'ar Praises Serbia's Vucic as Key Ally

Israel's leadership, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, is hailing Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić as one of its most important allies in Europe, even as many of Serbia's neighbors distance themselves from Jerusalem.

Israeli officials praised Vučić's outspoken support for Israel and his willingness to maintain defense and trade ties despite mounting European pressure to isolate the Jewish state over its military campaign in Gaza.

During an official visit to Belgrade this week, Sa'ar lauded Vučić's role as a steadfast friend.

"President Vučić is one of the most impressive leaders in Europe and one of Israel's greatest friends," Sa'ar said following their meeting.

He noted that Israel and Serbia are moving forward on a free trade agreement and described bilateral relations as "closer than ever."

In a statement posted on social media, Sa'ar said their talks covered security issues in Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East, as well as U.S. and President Donald Trump's recently unveiled peace plan for Gaza.

"We appreciate the President's support and personal friendship during our difficult time and to this day," Sa'ar wrote, highlighting Belgrade's unwavering stance while much of Europe has criticized Israel's military actions.

One of the most striking elements of Serbia's relationship with Israel is its continued arms trade.

While the European Union has pressed for a halt in weapons sales to Israel — citing concerns over the humanitarian toll of the Gaza war — Belgrade has stood apart.

Serbian defense manufacturers have supplied components, ammunition, and military equipment that Israeli forces continue to rely on, according to regional security analysts.

Vučić has defended the arms exports as legal and in line with Serbia's strategic partnerships.

For Israel, these shipments represent more than commerce; they signal that Jerusalem still has allies willing to defy the growing European consensus on sanctions and boycotts.

Vučić's pro-Israel orientation is not new. In recent years, he has cultivated close ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli political figures across the spectrum.

In a recent interview with the Jerusalem Post, Vučić made clear that European pressure won't change his relationship with Jerusalem.

"In Serbia, the situation will always remain the same," Vučić said. "We will always appreciate, respect, and like the Jewish people and Israel. That's what I really mean, that's what I really feel."