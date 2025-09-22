Israeli FM: 'Eternal Shame' on Countries That Recognized 'Palestine'

The countries that recognized a Palestinian state after the Hamas-led massacre in Israel's south on Oct. 7, 2023, "will be remembered with eternal shame," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Sunday.

"Most countries in the world have already recognized a 'Palestinian state' in the past. It was wrong in the past, too. But those governments that decided to join the recognition precisely now are also doing an immoral, outrageous, and especially ugly action," Sa'ar tweeted.

He went on to say that Sunday's declarations by the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia were "a prize for Hamas and a reward for terrorism," as well as an "unjustified reward for the Palestinian Authority."

"Only recently, the U.S. announced measures against the PA and its leaders, among other things due to the continuation of its policy to reward terrorists by paying them salaries," Israel's top diplomat noted.

The minister further vowed that a Palestinian state will not be established and that Israel's future will be determined in Jerusalem — not London or Paris.

Sa'ar expressed his encouragement at the reactions of the political oppositions in Britain, Australia, and Canada, which "firmly and clearly oppose the moves of their governments and see it as a wrong and distorted move."

He added, "Our friends in the world will also stand by our side and chief among them — the United States of America. And the eternity of Israel will not lie!"

In a separate post on Sunday, Sa'ar said that he had spoken with the leader of the U.K. Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, over the phone.

"I emphasized the moral severity and diplomatic error in the British government's decision to recognize a 'Palestinian state,'" while Badenoch expressed her "fierce opposition" to the move, he wrote.

"I also said that we know we have more friends in the U.K. and we know how to distinguish between the English people and the English government."

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Sunday slammed the synchronized announcements as "Empty declarations that ignore the reality and the sinister forces of our region." He said that defeating Hamas and ending the war in Gaza would not be achieved via "performative speeches at the UN, but by the sustained pressure and activities on the ground by the State of Israel."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that he was in touch with the British and French citizens more than their "misguided" politicians.

Huckabee was referring to a survey posted by Israel's Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli, in which 87% of the British and 71% of the French "disagree" with recognizing a Palestinian state without any conditions.

"The barren decision of Europe's two weakest leaders — Mr. [Keir] Starmer and Mr. [Emmanuel] Macron — represents neither the British people, who have spoken loudly in the streets in recent weeks, nor the French people," Chikli tweeted, referring to the "Unite the Kingdom" rally that flooded London with British and Israeli flags last week.

The poll was conducted by The Telegraph and published on Sunday morning. Only 13% of Britons said they supported a Palestinian state without any conditions.

According to AFP, a U.S. State Department spokesperson speaking on condition of anonymity branded the Anglo nations' diplomatic move as "performative gestures."

"Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas," the spokesperson added.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform U.K. Party, said on Sunday that it was "wrong" of Starmer to recognize a Palestinian state.

"This is a reward for the Hamas terrorists and will do nothing to bring about peace," said Farage, who currently leads the polls in Britain.

"Hamas and a Palestinian state are inseparable for now," Farage said over the weekend, per the Independent.

"This is typical of Starmer, he can't really decide where he stands. Whatever the caveats in his statement, this announcement is a surrender to terrorism and a betrayal of Israel."

Meanwhile on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she had warned Israel against applying its sovereignty in Judea and Samaria as a response to the Palestinian statehood push.

"We have been clear that this decision that we are taking is about the best way to respect the security for Israel as well as the security for Palestinians," Cooper told the BBC before attending the U.N. General Assembly conference in New York.

"It's about protecting peace and justice and crucially security for the Middle East and we will continue to work with everyone across the region in order to be able to do that. Just as we recognize Israel, the state of Israel … so we must also recognize the rights for the Palestinians to a state of their own as well," she added.

Cooper did not elaborate what measures Britain would take if Israel annexed parts of Judea and Samaria.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate