Israel Won't Participate in Emergency UN Security Council Meeting on Gaza

By    |   Monday, 22 September 2025 02:06 PM EDT

Israel will not participate in emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Tuesday because of the Jewish New Year, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said Monday.

"I wish to inform you that the delegation of Israel will not participate in this meeting, as it coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year," Danon said in a letter to the rotating Security Council president.

"Despite Israel's request to the Presidency and Council members to reschedule, the meeting remains set for that date — one of the most significant in the Jewish calendar, marking the start of the High Holy Days."

The U.N. has not changed the date, despite requests by Israel to move it from one of the holiest days on the Jewish calendar.

Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Monday, Sept. 22, and ends at nightfall on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

