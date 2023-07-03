Israel Warns Gaza Terror Groups Amid IDF Operation

Israel is warning the Gaza-based terror groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad against launching rockets amid the Israel Defense Force (IDF) counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city Jenin.

"Don't get involved because you're not the target. If you open fire, we will react severely. Any attack would be a mistake, and we will retaliate with all our might," reads the official Israeli warning to Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11.

However, given the combustible political situation, Israel is nevertheless preparing for potential rocket fire from Gaza against Israeli cities.

The IDF launched overnight a large-scale military operation in the Jenin area, which has become a lawless major hub for anti-Israel terrorism. The operation, which involves the Israel Security Agency, focuses on the significant terror infrastructure in the area. At least four terrorists have so far been killed in the ongoing Israeli counter-terror operation.

An unnamed Israeli diplomatic source revealed that the purpose of the operation was to "put an end to Jenin's status as a refuge city for terrorism." The Jenin operation was reportedly approved ten days ago and it is currently unclear how long it will last.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the Jenin operation was a proactive strategy to address the terror infrastructure in the area.

"Over the past hours, our security forces have been operating against terror hotspots in the city of Jenin. In the face of terrorism, we will take a proactive and decisive approach. Anyone who harms the citizens of Israel will pay a heavy price. We are closely watching the actions of our enemies and Israel's defense establishment is prepared for every scenario. I commend the IDF and ISA for their determination and operations," stated the defense minister.

