22 Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

A total of 22 rockets were fired into Israel Tuesday after the Israel Defense Forces attacked several sites in Gaza with tanks.

The rockets were launched within a five-minute period.

The IDF had warned residents of the Gaza Envelope to stay near shelters before it targeted the sites in Gaza.

It is believed that the IDF targeted sites related to this morning’s launch of three rockets into Israel following the announcement of the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan form a hunger strike.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.