Tags: israel | gaza | red cross | bomb

Israeli Forces Strike Gaza Red Cross Office Due to Incorrect ID

Monday, 24 March 2025 07:25 PM EDT

The Israeli military said its forces had fired on Monday at a building belonging to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Rafah as a result of incorrect identification, after an office belonging to the aid organization was damaged by an explosive projectile.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said no one had been injured, but that the attack had had a direct impact on its ability to operate.

The Israeli military said its forces had fired at the building after identifying suspects and sensing a threat. After examination, it turned out the identification was incorrect.

"The structure's ownership was unknown to the force at the time of the shooting," the statement added.

The ICRC did not blame any party but said it "strongly decries the attack against its premises."

The Israeli military said the incident would be investigated.  

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


