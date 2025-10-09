WATCH TV LIVE

Israeli Govt: Marwan Barghouti Not Part of Hostage-Prisoner Deal

Thursday, 09 October 2025 09:35 AM EDT

Israel does not intend to release prominent Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti as part of an agreement reached with Hamas to free Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli government spokesperson said on Thursday.

"I can tell you at this point in time that he will not be part of this release," Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.

Earlier, Israel and Hamas agreed in indirect talks that the 48 hostages held by militants in Gaza would be released in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

