WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel gaza mideast wars hamas latest 07 24 2025

The Latest: Israeli Strikes Kill 34 in Gaza after Israel Eases Some Aid Restrictions

The Latest: Israeli Strikes Kill 34 in Gaza after Israel Eases Some Aid Restrictions

Monday, 28 July 2025 06:01 AM EDT

Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza said, a day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve aid flow. Alongside the measures, military operations continued. Israel had no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the declared time frame for the pause between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Aid agencies welcomed the new measures but say they are insufficient. Images of emaciated children have sparked global outrage. Most of Gaza’s population now relies on aid and accessing food has become increasingly dangerous.

Fourteen Palestinians have died of malnutrition-related causes in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

They include two children, bringing the total deaths among children from causes related to malnutrition in Gaza to 88 since the war started on Oct. 7, 2023, the ministry said In a statement.

The ministry said 59 Palestinian adults also have died of malnutrition-related causes across Gaza since the start of July, when it began counting deaths among adults.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli strikes have killed at least 34 Palestinians, health officials in Gaza said, a day after Israel eased aid restrictions due to a worsening humanitarian crisis. Israel on Sunday announced a pause in military operations in certain areas for 10 hours daily to improve...
israel gaza mideast wars hamas latest 07 24 2025
193
2025-01-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved