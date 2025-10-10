Israeli Soldier Killed by Hamas Sniper Ahead of Ceasefire

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, hours before a ceasefire took effect as part of President Donald Trump's peace plan.

The slain man was named as Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, of the 614th Combat Engineering Battalion, from Dimona.

According to an initial IDF probe, he was killed by a Hamas sniper in Gaza City.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Friday: "The great achievements that were achieved are thanks to the late Michael and the heroic IDF soldiers who fought with courage and determination against a cruel terrorist organization.

"On behalf of the entire defense establishment, I send my deepest condolences to his family and friends, and strengthen the hands of all IDF soldiers and fighters," the minister added. "May his memory be blessed."

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, now stands at 467, and at 914 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Early Friday morning, the Israeli Cabinet approved the first stage of a U.S.-brokered plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the return of the hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that within 24 hours of Cabinet approval, the IDF will withdraw to the "yellow line" outlined in Trump's plan, leaving Israel in control of roughly 53% of the Gaza Strip.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hamas has committed to releasing all hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.