Israel Kills 3 in Latest Gaza Strike

An Israeli airstrike on Monday killed three Palestinian men in the Gaza Strip, medics said, with no sign of progress from renewed talks on sustaining a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

In the latest bloodshed to underline the fragility of the Gaza war's three-stage truce, medics said the men were killed near the Bureij camp in the center of the devastated Palestinian enclave by a missile fired from a drone.

In Rafah, in southern Gaza, medics said three people were wounded in another airstrike. Rafah residents have reported frequent fire by Israeli forces near the border with Egypt, inside the city boundaries.

The Israeli military said in a statement it carried out attacks in central Gaza and Rafah against terrorists operating near their forces and attempting to plant bombs.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run Gaza government media office, said the three men killed were from the same family and were collecting firewood for cooking during an Israeli ban on food products entering Gaza.

He urged Israel to stop "violations" that he said could "undermine all efforts for deescalation."

He put the number of Palestinians killed since the January ceasefire at 150.

Israel's military says it has repeatedly thwarted attempts by Palestinians to plant bombs.

Israel's suspension of goods entering Gaza for 16 days has increased pressure on the strip's 2.3 million people, most of whom have been made homeless by the war.

The suspension, which Israel said was aimed at pressuring Hamas in ceasefire talks, applies to food, medicine, and fuel imports.

Several bakeries have recently closed and food prices are rising, while the electricity cut could deprive people of clean water.

Israel wants to extend the first phase of the ceasefire mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S., a proposal backed by the American envoy Steve Witkoff. Hamas says it will resume freeing hostages only under the second phase that was due to begin March 2.

Israel and Hamas have been holding talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo.

Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua on Monday said that while his group was complying with the terms of the truce, Israel "seeks to foil the agreement and impose new conditions."

On Friday, Hamas said it agreed to release American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander and four hostage bodies if Israel agreed to begin talks immediately on implementing the second phase of the agreement. Israel accused Hamas of waging "psychological warfare" on hostage families.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said negotiators had been instructed to be ready to continue talks based on the mediators' response to a U.S. proposal for the release of 11 out of 59 living hostages still held, and half of the dead captives.

Gaza's latest war began when Hamas led a cross-border raid into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, displaced most of the population and reduced much of the territory to rubble.