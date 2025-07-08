WATCH TV LIVE

5 Israeli Soldiers Killed Overnight in Northern Gaza, Military Says

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Five Israeli soldiers were killed overnight in northern Gaza, the Israeli military said Tuesday.

The military said two other soldiers were seriously wounded.

Israeli media said the infantry soldiers were on patrol when explosive devices were detonated against them. Media said militants also opened fire on the reinforcements sent to evacuate the dead and wounded.

The deaths came roughly two weeks after Israel reported once of its deadliest days in months in Gaza, when seven soldiers were killed when a Palestinian attacker attached a bomb to their armored vehicle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


