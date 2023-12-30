×
israel | gaza | ground operations | airstrikes

Israeli Army: Video Shows Ground Operations, Airstrikes in Gaza

Saturday, 30 December 2023 11:32 AM EST

The Israeli military released footage on Saturday said to show airstrikes on Hamas targets and Israeli troops working in a field and uncovering a tunnel shaft.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

The Israeli army said in a statement its forces continue to operate throughout the Gaza Strip. It added that airstrikes eliminated "more than 15 armed terrorists."

The military also stated that it operated in the area of ​​Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and destroyed two military buildings used by Hamas.

Twelve weeks after Hamas militants stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,200 people and seizing 240 hostages, Israeli forces have laid much of the Gaza Strip to waste. Nearly all its 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes at least once, and many are now fleeing for the third or fourth time.

Two hundred people were reported killed in 24 hours in Israel's campaign against Hamas militants, raising the overall toll to 21,507— about 1% of Gaza's population. Thousands more bodies are feared to be buried in the ruins of neighborhoods.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


