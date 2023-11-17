Israeli Forces Raid Jenin, Arrest Terror Suspects

Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet and Israel Border Patrol forces early Friday morning arrested several wanted terror suspects in the Jenin refugee camp based on intelligence obtained from Shin Bet.

The IDF encountered armed resistance during the operation. A squad of terrorists preparing to attack IDF troops was eliminated in an airstrike.

In addition, several armed men fled to the Ibn Sina Hospital, where they were arrested by Border Patrol agents who arrived at the scene. The agents found three M-16 rifles in possession of the terrorists.

According to local Palestinian reports, five Palestinians were killed in the fighting.

Forces also uncovered several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) implanted in the roads.

In Hebron, Israeli security forces mapped the homes of the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack yesterday at the tunnel checkpoint near the entrance to Jerusalem.

Since the beginning of the war, over 1,750 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria and Jordan Valley areas, about 1,050 of them are associated with Hamas.

