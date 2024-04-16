Israel Foreign Minister Calls for Sanctions on Iran

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday he was leading a “political attack” on Iran, with the opening salvo being a letter sent to the leaders of 32 countries urging sanctions on Tehran’s missile program.

Katz said he had also spoken to dozens of counterparts from across the globe to demand that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps be designated a terrorist organization.

“Iran must be stopped now, before it is too late,” said Katz.

The ministry has renewed calls to blacklist the IRGC and impose “painful” sanctions on Iran in the wake of the regime’s unprecedented missile and drone attack on the Jewish state.

“Iran must pay a price for its aggression,” tweeted ministry spokesman Lior Haiat on Sunday. “The initial price must be the immediate recognition of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps— which launched the extensive terrorist attack last night — as a terrorist organization.”

In addition, “painful sanctions must be imposed on Iran, including, but not limited to, the field of missiles,” he added.

Last week, Katz warned that Jerusalem would respond in kind should Iran launch a direct attack against it.

“If Iran attacks from its territory — Israel will respond and attack in Iran,” tweeted Katz. The minister tagged Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the X post.

Katz also slammed Tehran for hijacking on Saturday the Israeli-linked MSC Aries container ship close to the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.