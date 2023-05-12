×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | fiscal | deficit | tax | economy

Israel's Deficit Widens as Taxable Income Drops

benjamin netanyahu and bezalel smotrich arrive to attend a cabinet meeting
From left: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, on Feb. 23. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 12 May 2023 07:51 AM EDT

The Jewish state’s fiscal deficit expanded to 0.3% of the country’s gross domestic product in April, corresponding to $1.35 billion, according to statistics published on Monday by Israel’s Ministry of Finance.

This negative economic development is linked to the continued decrease in state revenue from taxes, mostly due to a slowdown in the normally-lucrative Israeli housing sector.

In addition, Israel’s government expenses are increasing. The current Netanyahu-led government recently earmarked nearly $1.4 billion for the ultra-Orthodox population segment, allegedly to appease ultra-Orthodox parties in the government coalition and to ultimately get the 2023-2024 state budget passed.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blasted the local media for discussing potential economic cuts and raising taxes.

“All the talk about the need to open the budget and make cuts, the talk about the need to raise taxes, God forbid, are nothing but lies, which are part of a media campaign against the government and are designed to scare the public,” the finance minister argued.

“We are concluding the first four months of the year meeting our collection goals and even more than that,” added Smotrich.

However, the finance minister did admit there has so far been a “small decline” in 2023 “compared to 2022, which was an unusual year.”

The government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan has put additional pressure on the Israeli economy due to investors’ growing concerns over an independent judiciary.

Following Moody’s recent downgrade of Israel’s credit outlook, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been busy trying to prevent a similar downgrade by rival credit agency.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Jewish state's fiscal deficit expanded to 0.3% of the country's Gross Domestic Product in April, corresponding to $1.35 billion, according to fresh statistics published on Monday by Israel's Ministry of Finance. This negative economic development is linked to the...
israel, fiscal, deficit, tax, economy
267
2023-51-12
Friday, 12 May 2023 07:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved