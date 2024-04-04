Israel Evacuates Embassies Amid Max Threat Awareness

Israel raised the threat alert to its embassies around the world to the maximum level, urgently evacuating its consulates amid the threat of a retaliatory strike against one or more, Channel 11 in Israel reported.

Further, some Israeli representatives abroad were moved to alternate locations and warned against holding public events, according to the report. The red alert comes in the aftermath of a CIA warning that Iran could target Israeli embassies as a response to the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi and six other members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Embassies in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Turkey were among those evacuated, according to the Israeli Ynetnews.

Israel is also on high alert inside its walls, suspending leave for combat units and maximizing air defenses. Israel is also reportedly disrupting the global navigation satellite system in occupied territories in an effort to thwart guided attacks.

Zahedi was killed at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, at attack that killed at least 11 overall. Iran immediately blamed Israel.