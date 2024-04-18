Israel FM Applauds EU's Approval of Iran Sanctions

The European Union on Wednesday decided to impose more sanctions on the Iranian regime as European leaders gathered for a two-day summit in Brussels.

"We have decided to put in place sanctions against Iran, it is a clear signal that we wanted to send," European Council president Charles Michel said at the summit.

"The idea is to target the companies that are needed for the drones, for the missiles. We feel it's very important to do everything to isolate Iran," he added.

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulated the EU on the decision. "This is an important step on the way to defanging the snake – and thanks to all our friends for their support and assistance. Iran must be stopped now before it is too late."

The EU already has several sanctions in place, especially targeting Iran's drone sales to Russia for its war against Ukraine, as well as the regime's human rights abuses and its nuclear program.

"For us, it is important that this moment is now also used for further de-escalation and that Israel also uses this success to strengthen its position in the whole region and not respond with a massive attack of its own," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

The U.S. and several Western leaders have been pressuring Israel to be satisfied with repelling Iran's massive attack last Sunday and not retaliate in a way that could cause further escalation.

Before the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said in Brussels had called to expand the sanctions. "We are in favor of sanctions that can also target all those who help manufacture drones and missiles that were used in the attacks last Saturday and Sunday," he said.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani concurred, saying that "sanctions should be imposed on all those who give drones, weapons, and missiles to those who attack Israel and those who attack ships in the Red Sea."

After the first day of the summit, a statement vowed the EU "will take further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles."

It also called "on Iran and its proxies to cease all attacks" while urging all sides to exercise "utmost restraint and to refrain from any action that may increase tensions in the region."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.