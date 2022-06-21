Israel Has More Frequent Elections Than Any Other Country

The announcement that Israel will vote to disperse the Knesset and head to a fifth election in four years is "unprecedented" in the landscape of established democracies, according to Prof. Ofer Koenig of the Israel Democracy Institute.

Before the most recent crisis, Israel was already ranked seventh from the bottom out of 21 countries, with elections an average of every 3.3 years.

However, with this latest election, "Israel has slipped to the last place among those countries, with elections every 2.4 years on average," Koenig explained. "The rapid decline is the result of the ongoing deep political-constitutional crisis."

This article originally appeared on ALL ISRAEL NEWS and is reposted with permission.