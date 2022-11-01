×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | election | 2022

Israelis Vote Again, as Political Crisis Grinds On

a voter casts their ballot at a polling station
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in the West Bank village of al-Tireh during the national elections on Nov. 1. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty)

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:47 AM EDT

Israelis began voting on Tuesday in national elections are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years.

The foremost issue once again was former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a centrist who cobbled together the short-lived coalition that sent Netanyahu into the opposition last year. Opinion polls were predicting another tight race.

Polls close at 10 p.m. But official results aren’t expected until Wednesday, and the process of trying to form a new coalition government could drag on for weeks.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israelis began voting on Tuesday in national elections are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. The foremost issue once again was former Prime Minister Benjamin...
israel, election, 2022
115
2022-47-01
Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved