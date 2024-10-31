WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | downs | drone | smuggling | weapons | egyptian territory

Israeli Downs Drone Smuggling Weapons From Egyptian Territory

Thursday, 31 October 2024 06:53 AM EDT

Israel's military said on Thursday it shot down a drone smuggling weapons from Egyptian territory to Israel on Wednesday.

Israeli officials have said during the war in Gaza that Palestinian armed group Hamas used tunnels running under the border into Egypt's Sinai region to smuggle arms.

Egypt says it destroyed tunnel networks leading to Gaza years ago and created a buffer zone and border fortifications that prevent smuggling.

Earlier in October, the Israeli military also said it foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from Egypt after downing a drone carrying guns and bullets.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel's military said on Thursday it shot down a drone smuggling weapons from Egyptian territory to Israel on Wednesday.Israeli officials have said during the war in Gaza that Palestinian armed group Hamas used tunnels running under the border into Egypt's Sinai region to...
israel, downs, drone, smuggling, weapons, egyptian territory
92
2024-53-31
Thursday, 31 October 2024 06:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved