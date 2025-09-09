Israel Backs Trump's Truce Plan, Demands Hamas Disarm

Israeli Foreign Minister Sa'ar on Tuesday stressed that Jerusalem seeks to end the Hamas war based on U.S. President Donald Trump's truce proposal and according to the principles set by Israel's Security Cabinet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Aug. 14 outlined the Cabinet's goals for ending the war as the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all 48 remaining hostages, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, Israeli security control and establishing an alternative civilian administration in the enclave.

Sa'ar made his remarks in Zagreb during a closed meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, where the two discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to Israel's Foreign Ministry.

Sa'ar thanked Plenkovic for Zagreb's support following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror massacre and emphasized Jerusalem's commitment to further strengthening diplomatic relations with the Balkan nation.

Israel's top diplomat also referred to the Palestinian terror shooting that killed six civilians in Jerusalem on Monday, saying the Jewish state remains under assault on several fronts.

Sa'ar told Plenkovic that Israel's enemies, led by Iran, continue to plot the country's destruction, and that while Jerusalem desires peace, it "cannot compromise on the security of the state and its citizens."

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart later on Tuesday morning, Sa'ar said that the Jewish state "has been fighting for its existence against radical Islamist terrorism for almost two years.

Sa'ar praised Zagreb for being among the "responsible countries" who chose not to join the French- and Saudi-led initiative to recognize a Palestinian "terrorist state" in Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.

"Countries like Croatia, Germany, Italy, which is fair, which is engaging fairly with both sides, contributed for example to the humanitarian issue in [the] Gaza Strip more than these countries who initiated unilateral initiatives like Spain, like France," the top Israeli diplomat explained.

"For the sake of peace, it is very important to continue with this path of countries like Germany, like Italy, like Croatia, which understand that peace will be achieved in a bilateral context," he stated. "I can assure you that we hear our friends, we take their words into consideration."

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Sa'ar emphasized that the war "can end tomorrow" if Hamas agrees to the U.S. proposal for a hostage deal.

"President Trump said it clearly two days ago: Israel said yes to his proposal. We are ready to accept a full deal that would end the war based on the Cabinet decision," the foreign minister stated. "We only have two simple demands: the return of our hostages, 48 are still being held in cruel captivity in Gaza, and for Hamas to lay down its arms."

According to him, the second condition is not critical only for the Jewish state, but will also ensure "a better future of Gaza and the Palestinians."

"On the contrary, the current initiative to recognize a Palestinian state undermines regional stability," added Sa'ar, arguing that such a move would reward Hamas for Oct. 7 and serves as an incentive for the terrorists to prolong the war.

Trump said on Sunday that a ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas in Gaza could be imminent, telling reporters he believed all remaining 48 captives would be freed as part of the U.S. proposal.

The remarks came just hours after Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that Jerusalem had agreed to the latest framework.

"Everyone wants the hostages home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my terms," he wrote. "It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Hamas confirmed in an official statement on Sunday that it had received "several ideas from the American side to reach a ceasefire agreement," conveyed through Qatar and Egypt, which are mediating the talks.

Hamas claimed it was willing to discuss a deal "in exchange for a clear declaration of the end of the war and a full [Israeli] withdrawal from the Strip, as well as the establishment of a committee to manage Gaza by independent Palestinians that would begin operating immediately."

Hebrew media reported that under the latest ceasefire proposal, Israel would forgo its planned military operation to occupy Gaza City and instead enter talks to end the war under Trump's personal auspices.

As long as negotiations continue, the fighting will not resume, with the president making the final decision, according to Channel 12 News.

Meanwhile, all hostages would be released on the first day of the truce, while Israel would commute the sentences of thousands of Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life terms for deadly attacks.

