Israeli Defense System Arrow 3 'Proved Itself' in Iran Attack

The Israeli defense system known as Arrow 3 played a crucial role in preventing the missile and drone assault by Iran from causing greater damage, according to Israel's chief military spokesman, The New York Times reported.

The Israel Defense Forces used the Arrow 3 defense system, a joint venture of Boeing and the state-owned company Israel Aerospace Industries that received significant funding from the U.S., to intercept missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere in space before they breach Israeli airspace. The surface-to-surface missile system is described as the top tier of the country's air defense system.

Arrow 3 works in conjunction with the Arrow 2 system, which intercepts long-range ballistic missiles within a lower altitude; the defense system David's Sling, which intercepts medium-range to long-range missiles; and Israel's Iron Dome defense system, which intercepts short-range rockets.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a statement that the Arrow 3 "proved itself against a significant number of ballistic missiles" fired on Israel over the weekend.

"Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before they crossed into Israeli territory," Hagari added.

"We intercepted 99% of the threats launched to the territory of Israel. It's a very significant strategic success."