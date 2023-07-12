Israeli Defense Minister Condemns Reservists' Refusal to Serve

At an event honoring the 146th Reserve Armored Division, marking 50 years since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke out against recent refusals to serve by some military reservists.

At the event Gallant said, “calls that are being heard these days encouraging refusal and halting the volunteering of reservists threaten the unity of the ranks, are dangerous, and are a reward for our enemy.”

Gallant’s remarks come against the backdrop of growing calls to stop volunteering for the reserves due to the resumption of the judicial reform legislation.

“I call on public figures on the right and left, leave politics out of the military,” Gallant said. “Make no mistake – today it is one government, tomorrow there may be another. The only thing that keeps us united is the army. Refusal harms the IDF and the defense establishment, refusal harms Israel's security. The IDF is the protective tool that gives life to the State of Israel. We have no other army to lean on, we have to keep it united and keep it out of any dispute.”

Gallant told the soldiers, “The IDF's strength rested then and today rests on the unity of its ranks, on those fighters – from the tank commander to the division commander – who understood the magnitude of the hour and stood ready together for every mission, united against the goal. Even today, the key to success in our missions lies in uniting our ranks against our enemies.”

In conclusion, Gallant said, “We must all condemn refusal or calls for refusal, and remember well – we all have one destiny, we are brotherly people. The IDF is the army of all of us – Israel's defense army. We have no other army to lean on. We have to take care to keep it cohesive and leave it out of any controversy.”

Earlier Tuesday, more than 400 reserve aircrew members gathered in Bnei Brak Hall to discuss protest measures as the coalition pushes forward with the Reasonableness Standard Bill. Some attendees of the meeting described it as “honest, deep, and tense” saying it lasted almost three hours.

Following Gallant’s comments at the ceremony, National Unity head Benny Gantz, who is also former defense minister and IDF chief of staff, posted a statement to social media supporting Gallant’s call to keep the military out of the protests.

“I would like to join the call of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and call to leave the IDF out of the protest and out of any political controversy,” Gantz posted.

However, Gantz also said that the current political situation has caused a rupture among the public, which is being manifested in the army as well.

“Alongside this, the minister of defense surely knows that the IDF is the people's army, and when the people are torn apart - the IDF is also torn apart, and security is damaged.”

Gantz called on Gallant to work for the “unity of the people who make up the army.”

Merav Michaeli, head of the Labor Party said, “The government that enacts the evasion law and allows the ultra-Orthodox to evade IDF service by law dares to attack reserve volunteers for not being willing to volunteer and serve in the dictatorship. The irony [of it] was lost.”

The Brothers in Arms protest group responded to Gallant’s comments as well.

They released a statement saying, “Minister of defense, you said that the legislation tears the people apart and endangers Israel's security. If you want to stop the civil war - stop the legislation. There is only a people's army in a democracy.”

Some protestors are hoping that Gallant will again call for a halt to judicial reform legislation, as he did in March. A group of protestors gathered outside Gallant’s home on Saturday evening, calling on him to intervene again.

“Gallant, you are our direct commander,” the protesters said. “You hold the highest security position in the State of Israel. And your job is to protect us from external and internal threats that could undermine the resilience of the country.”

The move by Gallant caused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him, leading to the largest protests against the judicial reforms up to that point.

Netanyahu later reversed his decision and did not issue the dismissal papers to Gallant.

This article originally appeared on All Israel News and is reposted with permission.