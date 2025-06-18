Israeli Defense Minister Katz: 'This Is How Dictatorships Collapse'

Iranian media reported airstrikes in the area of Levizan Square, northeast of Tehran, a sensitive area where military installations and fortified government buildings are located.

Earlier this week, it was reported Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was staying in an underground compound in this area.

After another night of Israeli strikes in Tehran, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated: "A tornado passes over Tehran."

"Symbols of government are bombed and destroyed – from the Broadcasting Authority and soon other targets, and masses of residents are fleeing. This is how dictatorships collapse."

Reports in Hebrew media said the Israeli security cabinet would meet Wednesday night in advance of a possible decision by President Donald Trump whether to enter the conflict.

While there has been much speculation about U.S. involvement, so far, Trump has indicated his preference to let Israel handle the conflict while providing only defensive support.

Analysts in Israel expect that Trump could make a decision as soon as this evening.

Israeli aircraft completed a wave of airstrikes against Iranian missile launch sites, stores, and launch crews this morning, the IDF stated.

"The airstrikes focused on missile infrastructures aimed at Israel, missile storage sites, Iranian regime military personnel involved in missile operations," the military said.

It added that fighter jets struck an "Emad" missile launcher that was ready for launch. The Emad missile has a heavy 750 kg warhead.

This AllIsraelNews.com report was published with permission from All Israel News.