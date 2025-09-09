4 IDF Troops Killed in Northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces released for publication the names of four soldiers it said fell in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

The slain troops were identified as Stf. Sgt. Uri Lamed, 20, from Tel Mond; Sgt. Gadi Cotal, 20, from Afikim; Sgt. Amit Arye Regev, 19, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut; and Lt. Matan Abramovitz, 21, from Ganei Tikvah, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

The soldiers were all from the Armored Corps' 401st Brigade.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "My wife and I, together with all the citizens of Israel, send our condolences to the bereaved families, share in their deep sorrow and embrace them.

"Our fighters acted with courage and self-sacrifice for the defeat of Hamas and the return of all our hostages," he said. "Inspired by their heroism, we will not relent in these missions until they are achieved.

"May their memory be blessed and forever preserved in our hearts," the premier added.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz conveyed his "deepest condolences" to the families of the fallen soldiers, he said in a statement. "I wish to embrace the bereaved families at this difficult time and wish a speedy recovery to the Nahal fighter who was injured."

An infantry soldier from the Nahal Brigade was seriously wounded in the incident. According to Ynet, terrorists threw an explosive charge at the tank, killing the four soldiers inside at the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip.

At least one terrorist was also killed in the incident, according to Ynet.

This JNS.org report was republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.