Israel Forces Destroy Home of Alleged Palestinian Attacker

The Israel Defense Forces and Border Police destroyed the house of the terrorist Abd al-Fattah Hussein Ibrahim Harusha in the West Bank early on Tuesday morning, the IDF confirmed.

Harusha, who lived in the Askar refugee camp in Nablus, was responsible for the murder of two brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in February as they drove on Highway 60 through the town of Huwara.

As an operative with the Hamas terrorist group, 49-year-old Harusha was eliminated following his recent release from an Israeli prison, where he was serving eight months for conspiracy to plan a terror attack. Harusha was killed in an Israeli raid in Jenin in March.

During Tuesday's demolition of Harusha's house, clashes with local Palestinians broke out when Israeli forces were attacked with guns, explosives, stones, and burning tires.

Seven Palestinians were wounded during the clashes, who used riot dispersal measures, according to Palestinian sources.

The practice of demolishing terrorists' homes as punishment has been the subject of controversy in Israel and condemned internationally. Israeli courts and security officials view the practice as an effective deterrent against future terror attacks.

In January, Israel's security cabinet voted on a series of measures to combat terrorism and make life harder for relatives of terrorists who hold Israeli residency.

In March, Harusha was arrested in a joint operation by the IDF, Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency) and Israel Border Police. The arrest took place in broad daylight, notably an unusual time of day as most arrest raids are conducted at night.

At the time, the suspect was barricaded inside a building with armed operatives and began to fire heavily upon the Israeli forces as they approached. Forces responded to the attack with live fire.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health claimed six Palestinians died as a result of the raid, with another 26 injured.

In addition, two Israeli counter-terrorism officers suffered injuries during the raid.

