WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel defense deals hamas war gaza

Israel Signed a Record $14 Billion in Defense Deals Last Year Despite Gaza war Criticism

Israel Signed a Record $14 Billion in Defense Deals Last Year Despite Gaza war Criticism

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 02:00 PM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel signed defense contracts worth nearly $15 billion last year, surpassing its all-time record, the country's defense ministry said Wednesday, even as international outrage mounts over the war in Gaza. Over half the deals were with European countries.

The contracts — a 13% increase from 2023, itself a record year — came as Israel faces growing international condemnation and isolation over the nearly 20-month war.

Some of Israel's closest allies, including Canada and France, recently stepped up their censure of Israel’s actions in Gaza, and the U.K. suspended free trade talks. Some critics of Israel's conduct in the Palestinian enclave have called for countries to suspend trade with it.

Some countries have taken steps to suspend defense contracts with Israel. Spain on Tuesday said it had canceled a deal for anti-tank missile systems that were to be manufactured in Madrid by a subsidiary of an Israeli company.

A breakdown of Israel's 2024 defense deals by region:

— European countries: 54%

— Asia-Pacific: 23%

— Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel under the Trump-brokered Abraham Accords: 12%

— North America: 9%

— Latin America: 1%

— Africa: 1%

Nearly half the deals were for missiles, rockets and air defense systems, Israel's defense ministry said.

Others included the sale of vehicles and armored personnel carriers, satellite and space systems and intelligence and cyber systems, among others. More than half of the agreements were worth over $100 million each.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the record amount was a “direct result” of Israel's battlefield achievements throughout the wars that have roiled the Middle East since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, in which militants killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

“The world sees Israeli strength and seeks to be a partner in it,” Katz said in a statement.

The war in Gaza has left much of the territory in ruins from Israel's punishing air campaign.

The fighting has killed more than 54,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many of the dead were civilians or combatants.

A nearly three-month blockade on aid into Gaza also strained ties with Israel's international allies. Israel began allowing limited aid into the territory last month.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israel signed defense contracts worth nearly $15 billion last year, surpassing its alltime record, the country's defense ministry said Wednesday, even as international outrage mounts over the war in Gaza. Over half the deals were with European countries.The contracts a 13%...
israel defense deals hamas war gaza
364
2025-00-04
Wednesday, 04 June 2025 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved