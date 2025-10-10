Israel: Hamas Defeated 'Every Place We Fought Them'

Hamas is no longer the militant group whose invasion of Israel triggered the two-year war in Gaza, the Israeli military spokesperson said on Friday at the start of a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group.

"Hamas is not the Hamas of two years ago. Hamas has been defeated every place we fought them," Brigadier General Effie Defrin, the military spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing.

He urged Palestinian residents of Gaza to avoid entering areas under control by the Israel Defense Forces in the enclave.

"I am calling from here on the residents of Gaza to avoid entering areas under IDF control. Keep to the agreement and ensure your safety," he said.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians began flocking towards their abandoned homes after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on Friday and Israeli troops began pulling back from parts of Gaza.