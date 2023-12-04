Israel's Forces Report 2 Killed, 29 Arrested in West Bank Raid

Israeli security forces killed two terrorists, arrested 29 wanted suspects, five of them Hamas members, and confiscated ten weapons during overnight anti-terror operations across Judea and Samaria, the Israeli army announced Monday morning.

In a firefight in the city of Qalqilya, forces of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the police killed two terrorists who were part of a squad that carried out multiple terror attacks.

One of the killed terrorists was identified as Alaa Nazal, who is responsible for several shooting attacks and received funding from terrorists outside the country.

During an operation in the village of Silat al-Dahar, an IDF soldier was lightly injured when armed suspects opened fire and threw an explosive device at the Israeli forces.

Since the beginning of the war, around 2,150 wanted suspects have so far been arrested throughout the West Bank, approximately 1,100 of whom are known associates of the terrorist organization Hamas.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.