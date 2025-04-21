IDF Chief: Buffer Zone in Syria Is 'Vital' for Security

Israel's army chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Sunday visited the buffer zone in Syrian territory that Israel captured upon the collapse of the Assad regime, stressing the area's importance to Israel's security.

Zamir's remarks came as two Republican U.S. lawmakers wrapped up a visit to the war-torn country, highlighting the potential for future disagreements between Israel and the U.S. regarding Syria and its new Islamist regime.

Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., are the first known American lawmakers to visit Syria, on an unofficial trip organized and funded by the Syrian American Alliance for Peace and Prosperity.

Their trip comes amid reports that the U.S. is considering lifting some of the existing sanctions while also withdrawing large parts of the American troops left in the country.

When the Assad regime collapsed under the onslaught of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, led by today's president Ahmad al-Sharaa, the IDF quickly seized a formerly demilitarized zone and several strategic points along the border to discourage and prevent the fighting from spilling over the border.

On Sunday, Zamir toured the area with several senior officers. "This area is a vital area. We entered it following the collapse of Syria, and that's why we are holding key positions and are on the front lines, to defend ourselves in the best possible way," he said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz recently reiterated that Israel would stay in the buffer zone indefinitely to guarantee security on the border.

"From this location, you can see all those positioned along this ridge — it's a strategic point. We don't know how things will develop here, but our presence has significant security importance," the IDF chief continued.

"IDF troops will continue to operate in the security area and protect the residents from any threat."

President al-Sharaa's new Syrian government, which is dominated by Islamists, has strongly protested Israel's actions but has taken no action so far, instead appealing to the international community and the U.S. for help.

After meeting al-Sharaa, Mills told Arabic news outlets: "The Syrian president wants to work with Israel, to prevent arms transfers from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon. He was very clear about his desire for a strong relationship with Israel and to be a good neighbor."

The Trump administration has not formally recognized the new government, and harsh Assad-era sanctions remain in place.

"Ultimately, it's going to be the president's decision" to lift sanctions or not, Mills told the Associated Press, although "Congress can advise."

Israeli officials have repeatedly warned against normalizing the new Syrian regime, calling it "a gang – not a legitimate government," and saying its members "remain jihadists, even if they have donned suits."

The Trump administration has not publicly criticized Israel for its seizure of Syrian territory. However, the two countries have had disagreements over the U.S. withdrawal from northeastern Syria, which Israel fears could fuel Turkish and Iranian ambitions on its northern border.

Al-Sharaa has concentrated on gathering regional support for his administration in recent months, visiting Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar. He also received a visit from Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority.

Syria is still subject to crippling U.S. sanctions, which would have to be lifted for the new government to successfully restore the country's economy.

The unofficial trip by two Republican lawmakers could be a first step in that direction. Mills met with al-Sharaa as well as with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, who reportedly could visit the U.S. soon.

Mills, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told the AP it was "very important to come here to be able to see it for myself, to be with various governmental bodies, to look at the needs of the Syrian people, to look at the needs for the nation for stability."

This allisreal.com report was republished with permission from All Israel News.