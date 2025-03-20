Israeli Cabinet Votes to Fire Head of Shin Bet Internal Security Service

Thursday, 20 March 2025 08:22 PM EDT
The Israeli Cabinet voted to fire the head of Israel's Shin Bet internal security service.
