Israel Border Police to Establish Ultra-Orthodox Unit

The Israel Border Police will reportedly launch an ultra-Orthodox unit amid growing tensions in the West Bank.

The "Nachson" police unit will be tasked with defending religiously sensitive areas in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem, Rachel's Tomb, and Bethlehem.

Nachshon, Hebrew for adventurous or daring, is allegedly intended to specifically defend Jewish worshippers who have increasingly become targets of attacks by Muslim radicals.

"We see here a vision that is gradually coming true, ultra-Orthodox army graduates, most of whom have families, integrate into Israeli society and get under the stretcher when it comes to a security contribution to the State of Israel," said Netzah Yehuda CEO Yossi Levy.

In addition, the new police unit will seek to advance the integration of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the wider Israeli society.

Currently numbering over 1.2 million, the ultra-Orthodox or Haredi Jews constitute approximately 13% of the total Israeli population. However, due to an extremely high fertility rate, the religious group is expected to grow to become about 30% of Israel's population by 2060.

The demographic trends are further complicated by a comparatively low level of employment among the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, especially among Haredi men.

Only about 50% of Haredi men are currently employed, compared to the Israeli national average of 85%. By contrast, some 75% of Haredi women currently work in the Jewish state.

Haredi integration into wider society is a sensitive topic in Israel. The Haredi sect of Orthodox Judaism is noted for its religious conservatism and rejection of modern secular culture.

In addition to rising tensions between secular and religious Israelis, most ultra-orthodox schools currently do not teach core subjects such as math, science, and English. These topics are considered crucial for successful integration into modern Israeli society.

In January, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced one "main task" was to increase funds to ultra-Orthodox schools. However, it is currently unclear whether these funds will be linked to teaching math, science and English in Haredi schools.

