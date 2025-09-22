WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Reopens Border Crossing With Jordan

Monday, 22 September 2025 07:58 AM EDT

The Allenby crossing, the sole gateway between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan, has reopened for passenger traffic, a spokesperson for the Israeli authority managing the land border said on Monday.

Israel officially closed the crossing on September 19, a day after a Jordanian truck driver opened fire there, killing two Israeli soldiers. The border crossing is also the main route for transporting commercial goods between Jordan and the West Bank. 

