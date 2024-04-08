×
Tags: israel | benjamin netanyahu | rafah | war | hamas | prime minister

Israel's Netanyahu Says 'There Is a Date' for Rafah Invasion

Monday, 08 April 2024 01:56 PM EDT

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for Hamas terrorists refusing to give up hostages.

The date was not disclose as a new round of cease-fire talks take place in Cairo, Egypt.

"Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.

"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen – there is a date."

