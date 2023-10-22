Biden, Netanyahu OK 'Continued Flow' of Aid to Gaza

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have mutually agreed to move forward with a "continued flow" of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the White House informed Politico that Biden "welcomed the first two convoys of humanitarian assistance" into Gaza through its border with Egypt since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

The leaders also affirmed that more aid would be coming, discussed efforts to release United States nationals held hostage by Hamas, and pledged to work toward safe passage out of Gaza for U.S. nationals.

Still, Netanyahu was not the only world leader Biden talked to about the conflict on Sunday.

According to the White House, Biden discussed the war with Pope Francis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and others.

His meetings came after Israel's border with Egypt was opened to allow food and medical supplies into the Hamas-controlled region, which is under Israeli artillery fire and prepping for a full-scale invasion.

The United Nations confirmed Sunday evening that the second convoy — composing 14 trucks — arrived in the Gaza Strip, just one day after a convoy of 20 trucks made the same trip on Saturday.

An Israeli defense ministry agency said the aid included water, food, and medical equipment and was thoroughly inspected by Israeli security personnel before entering the blockaded region.

"Another small glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid," Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s head of emergency relief, wrote on X. "But they need more, much more."