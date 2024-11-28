Netanyahu: Brace for War If Cease-Fire Violated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 that he had ordered the military to be prepared for an intense war in Lebanon if the framework of a cease-fire is violated.

Netanyahu said Tuesday he is ready to implement a cease-fire deal with Lebanon and would "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah.

"We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory," he said.