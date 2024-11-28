WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: israel | benjamin netanyahu | cease-fire | lebanon

Netanyahu: Brace for War If Cease-Fire Violated

Thursday, 28 November 2024 01:23 PM EST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 that he had ordered the military to be prepared for an intense war in Lebanon if the framework of a cease-fire is violated.

Netanyahu said Tuesday he is ready to implement a cease-fire deal with Lebanon and would "respond forcefully to any violation" by Hezbollah.

"We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday during an interview with Israeli Channel 14 that he had ordered the military to be prepared for an intense war in Lebanon if the framework of a cease-fire is violated.Netanyahu said Tuesday he is ready to implement a...
israel, benjamin netanyahu, cease-fire, lebanon
78
2024-23-28
Thursday, 28 November 2024 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved