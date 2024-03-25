Israeli Delegation's Trip to US Nixed After UN Vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protested the U.S.'s refusal to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza by canceling plans for a delegation headed to the White House.

The Israeli delegation had been scheduled to discuss the country's military operation in Rafah, located in southern Gaza. More than 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter in Rafah from the war.

Israel's Channel 12 TV reported Netanyahu had canceled the delegation's departure. Reuters reported that the prime minister said the Biden administration's change in position hurts the war efforts and efforts to release the hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu accused the U.S. of "retreating" from what he said had been a "principled position" by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the cease-fire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The U.N. Security Council on Monday passed its first resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained from the vote.

The final vote was 14-0 with the one abstention. The council broke into applause after the vote.

The U.S. previously vetoed three resolutions demanding a cease-fire.

The resolution approved Monday demands the release of hostages but does not make it a condition for the cease-fire.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres "this resolution must be implemented."

"Failure would be unforgivable," he wrote on X after the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.