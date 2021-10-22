Report: Israeli Military Training for Attack on Iran

The Israeli Air Force has reportedly been ordered to resume training for a possible strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Times of Israel, citing a report from Channel 12 news in Israel, said money has already been set aside for the training.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is said to have told Israeli Air Force officials he wants them to train "intensely" while simulating a strike on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Times noted the report did not name a source and offered no comment from military officials. But the newspaper said the resumption of training would come after a two-year absence of military preparation for an airstrike.

Channel 12 had reported that the government planned to allocate $1.5 billion for an attack on Iran, with $620 million coming from the 2022 defense budget and the rest coming from the current budget.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz had warned that the funds are necessary in order to prepare for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear sites, according to the Times.

On Thursday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., blamed Iran for an attack on U.S. troops in Syria.

His comments came in a tweet, in which he appeared to warn the Biden administration against downplaying Iran’s role in the attack.

He wrote: "Iran directly attacked U.S. troops in Syria yesterday Don’t cover this up just to save your hoped for nuclear deal with Iran."

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that a military outpost in southern Syria was attacked. However, no American troops were injured or killed in the coordinated assault.

The Times noted the Biden administration has said it is still seeking a joint U.S.-Iranian return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

But in a September speech to the United National General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that Iran had crossed "all red lines" in its nuclear program, Reuters reported.

"Iran's nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance," he said. "Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."