Israel Thwarts ISIS Terrorists in Jerusalem

Three Palestinian terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State terror group were arrested as they prepared to carry out terror attacks in Jerusalem, the police and the Shin Bet announced in a joint statement Thursday.

In recent months, Shin Bet and Jerusalem District Police began investigating a terror cell in the nation's capital after suspecting it was planning to commit terror attacks using explosives and rifles.

The cell was made up of East Jerusalem residents, including two younger terrorists in their 20s who joined a roughly 50-year-old man who directed and convinced them to undergo terrorist training abroad, first in Africa and then in Syria or Iraq, according to reports.

They were arrested before they could carry out their plans or leave for training. Later, another suspect was arrested for his involvement.

When they were detained, the two younger terrorists had already begun to learn about preparing explosive charges for terror attacks, planning to attack a police station and the Teddy Stadium, home of the Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Club.

The investigation into the terrorists uncovered their pledge of loyalty to the Islamic State, along with other tangible evidence, which ultimately led to their arrest.

The terror squad's detention was prolonged by the court. An indictment against them was expected Thursday.

Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman praised his team for their cooperation with Shin Bet in combating terrorism over the past year.

Since the beginning of the war, the Jerusalem District Police and Shin Bet (Israel's security agency) have foiled dozens of attacks and attempted attacks in the capital, Turgeman stated. This included several would-be terrorists who swore allegiance to ISIS.

The terror group's spokesperson recently incited its followers to carry out terror attacks against Christians and Jews in Israel and throughout the Western world.

ISIS-K, an offshoot of the Islamic State, recently claimed responsibility for a terror attack outside of the Russian capital Moscow, murdering over 100 civilians.

Israel's security system has detected an increase in terror activity by Israeli Arab citizens in recent months, including the attack at the Kochav Yair intersection yesterday, Army Radio reported.

Since October, Israeli forces have carried out 20 administrative arrests of Israeli citizens, compared to 15 during all of 2022.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.