Israel Orders Recall of Ambassadors to Norway, Ireland, Spain

After the leaders of Norway, Ireland and Spain announced they would recognize a Palestinian state as of May 28, Israel recalled its ambassadors in protest over what Foreign Minister Israel Katz deemed "a reward to Hamas."

The terror organization meanwhile praised the decision, calling it "an important step on the way to establishing the Palestinians' right to their land and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital."

In addition, the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) each released statements celebrating the move.

"I am confident other countries will join us in the coming weeks," Irish premier Simon Harris said, calling it "a historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine."

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said there could be no "peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition."

In protest over what he termed the "Irish-Norwegian folly," on Wednesday morning Katz ordered the recall of the Israeli ambassadors to the three countries.

"Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security. Today's decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays," Katz wrote on X.

"After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state."

"This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of October 7, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran's jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel's right to self-defense," he added.

In his announcement of the decision, Støre said, "The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel."

Harris said that the belief in "freedom and justice" had brought about his decision and that peace can only be secured by "the free will of a free people."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed his country's lower house calling the decision to recognize "Palestine" a vote for "for peace, for justice and for coherence."

"Recognition is not just the end, it's just the beginning," he added, "This recognition is not an attack on anyone, neither a recognition against the Jewish people, nor is it in favor of Hamas."

"Amid a tide of antisemitic, pro-Hamas demonstrations in their cities in recent months, the governments of Spain and Ireland are determined to reward Hamas for its October 7 atrocities by recognizing a Palestinian state," commented Ben Cohen, Senior Analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

"Those EU member states, especially Germany, who understand that unilateral recognition is an obstruction to peace and a shameful appeasement of terrorism must now take action to arrest this process," he added.

The Presidency of the Palestinian Authority (PA), on the other hand, called on other European countries to follow the example and recognize a Palestinian state "in order to achieve a two-state solution based on international resolutions and the 1967 borders."

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the biggest constituent part of the PA, also released a statement praising the decision.

Hussein al-Sheikh, secretary general of the PLO's Executive Committee, said these are "historical moments in which the free world triumphs for truth and justice after long decades of Palestinian national struggle" and that "this is the path to stability, security and peace in the region."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.