Tags: Israel | Albania

In Israel, Albanian PM to Meet Cyber Chief after Iran Hack

Sunday, 23 October 2022 11:00 AM EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Rama's three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.

After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travelers.

Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.

The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, the country's main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.

The ministry said Rama would also meet with caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the country’s figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Sunday, 23 October 2022 11:00 AM
NEWSMAX.COM
