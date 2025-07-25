IAF Kills Key Hamas Terrorist in Gaza as Hostage Talks Stall

The Israeli Air Force this week killed Amjad Muhammad Hassan Shaer, the head of the Counterintelligence Directorate in Hamas' General Security Apparatus, in a targeted strike in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Friday.

Shaer's unit is responsible for suppressing dissent against Hamas' rule, thwarting espionage and securing senior officials and strategic assets of the terrorist organization both within the Gaza Strip and abroad, the IDF said.

The Counterintelligence Directorate also provides assessments that inform senior Hamas decision-making and support the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against Israel.

Separately, Israeli troops struck an anti-tank missile post in Gaza City over the past day after shots were fired at soldiers operating in the area. No injuries were reported.

Soldiers are continuing operational activity across the northern Gaza Strip, particularly in the areas of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Gaza City's Daraj Tuffah. Troops are continuing to locate and dismantle tunnel shafts and other terrorist infrastructure.

In coordination with ground forces, the Israeli Air Force attacked dozens of Hamas targets over the past 24 hours, including terrorist cells, tunnel networks, anti-tank missile launch sites and weapons storage facilities.

On Thursday, the IDF killed Hamas terrorist Muhammad al-'Amour near Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Al-'Amour reportedly managed the goods terminal at the Rafah Crossing between Gaza and Sinai, where he facilitated the smuggling of hundreds of weapons and other military equipment — a key contribution to Hamas' terrorist buildup.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited the Ground Forces headquarters at Camp Bar-Lev near Kiryat Malakhi on Wednesday, emphasizing the critical juncture the military faces in the ongoing multi-front campaign.

Zamir noted the unprecedented nature of the current conflict, with IDF operations spanning several fronts. "There has never been a war like this in the history of the IDF — we are operating in Tehran, Sanaa, Beirut, Syria, Jenin and the main center of gravity, the Gaza Strip," he said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Hamas leaders on Wednesday, stating, "The Sinwar brothers have destroyed Gaza. Izz al-Din al-Haddad is turning it into ruins. Hamas leaders abroad are celebrating in palaces and luxury hotels, refusing to release the hostages. If they are not released soon, the gates of hell will open."

(The IDF killed Hamas leaders brothers Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar in October 2024 and May 2025, respectively. Izz al-Din al-Haddad (nom de guerre Abu Suhaib) has headed Hamas' Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades since May 2025.)

The United States will examine "alternative options" to bring home the 50 captives held by Hamas as the terrorist group "does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith," U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.

"It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way," he added, emphasizing that Washington remains "resolute" in achieving peace.

The announcement came shortly after the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated that "in light of the response delivered by Hamas this morning," Jerusalem had decided to recall its negotiators for consultations.

The Jewish state appreciates "efforts by the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, and the efforts of envoy Witkoff, to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations," the PMO statement added.

Speaking at a state memorial ceremony for Revisionist Zionist leader Ze'ev Jabotinsky on Thursday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he remained "determined to achieve all war aims," including the return of all hostages and Hamas' complete defeat.

"If Hamas understands our readiness to reach a deal as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate terms of surrender to us that will endanger Israel, it is greatly mistaken," the prime minister declared in his remarks.