Gal Gadot to Be Guest of Honor at Jerusalem Film Festival

The 2025 Jerusalem Film Festival, set to take place next month for the 42nd time, announced Sunday morning that Israeli movie star Gal Gadot will be the festival's guest of honor.

Alongside Gadot, Jewish-American film producer Lawrence Bender will also be honored. Both will receive a special award during the festival's opening night at Sultan's Pool on July 17.

Gadot will be awarded in recognition of her contribution to international cinema and her nearly two decades of success in the industry. She is best known for her impressive international acting career. Her activity in Hollywood has opened doors for Israeli creators around the world while raising awareness of Israeli culture on the global stage.

"The choice of Gal Gadot as the guest of honor for the 42nd edition of the festival is both natural and obvious," stated the festival organizers. "Gal began her journey here in Israel and became one of the most recognized international stars, all while maintaining a deep connection to her Israeli roots. She is not only a global star but also a cultural ambassador for Israel and Israeli cinema. At the Jerusalem Film Festival, where we celebrate the finest of Israeli and global cinema, there is no one more fitting than Gal to receive this honor."

Bender, 67, is well known for his long-standing collaboration with director Quentin Tarantino. Among other films, he produced Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill. He has been nominated three times for the Academy Award for Best Picture, for Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, and Inglourious Basterds.

"Over the years, I've had the luck and honor to work with wonderful filmmakers and people from all walks of life on films across a wide range of topics and countries around the world," said Bender. "Now, after October 7, 2023, I've seen a community standing alone on the global front, and I realized it's time to focus more on the people to whom I belong. That's why receiving this honor from the Jerusalem Film Festival is so meaningful to me, especially alongside the wonderful actress Gal Gadot."

"Lawrence Bender's contribution to the international film landscape is among the most significant of our time, in addition to his extensive involvement in global humanitarian initiatives," the festival team noted. "Bender is also a passionate supporter of the Israeli film and television industry, and we are very excited to welcome him to the Jerusalem Film Festival to receive this special recognition."

The Jerusalem International Film Festival will run from July 17 to 27. The festival will feature a rich artistic program, including dozens of film premieres from around the world, first-time screenings of top Israeli cinema, as well as buzz-worthy films that have won awards at leading film festivals, including Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Sundance, and others.

This AllIsraelNews.com was republished with permission.